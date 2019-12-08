Chiefs extend lead to 20-7 before halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 6:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots offense got a touchdown to open the game, but the Chiefs have scored the only other points through the first two quarters of Sunday’s game in New England.

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown, Travis Kelce ran for another and Harrison Butker hit a pair of field goals to give the Chiefs a 20-7 halftime lead.

There have been some boos from the home crowd for the Patriots offense as it continues the struggles that we’ve seen regularly over the last few weeks of the season. They had a 55-yard drive that ended with a blocked field goal, but have otherwise punted, failed to convert a fourth down and seen Tom Brady throw his seventh interception of the season.

That takeaway came one play after Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a touchdown and it was followed by Kelce running the ball into the end zone after taking a direct snap as a Wildcat quarterback.

New England beat Kansas City twice last season by building big leads and holding off comeback attempts in the second half. They’ll have to hope this game plays out differently.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Chiefs extend lead to 20-7 before halftime

  2. Contrary to popular belief, even if the Patriots lose this game, they’ll turn it on in the playoffs when people least expect it.

  3. I know the old adage is “don’t bet against them” but it’s over after this year Patriot fans. Impressive 20 year dynasty but it’s over. It’s taken 20 years but Tom Brady is done. But keep telling us he’ll play until 50 and go on and win 7-8-9-10 Super Bowls. Your delusions are vivid and soon you’ll be turning into that mountain of salt 🙂

  4. You feel that poke, Pats? That’s the folk going in ya! You had trouble with KC when you had good teams. What makes you think you can do anything now?

  6. 6burgh says:
    December 8, 2019 at 6:14 pm
    I know the old adage is “don’t bet against them” but it’s over after this year Patriot fans. Impressive 20 year dynasty but it’s over. It’s taken 20 years but Tom Brady is done. But keep telling us he’ll play until 50 and go on and win 7-8-9-10 Super Bowls. Your delusions are vivid and soon you’ll be turning into that mountain of salt 🙂

    Again it’s Not Brady he’s not “done”
    If they had a WR that could create separation like AB
    (Yes they should bring him back)
    Then the D has to play them different

    They show it over and over on the replays
    They double JE and no one else gets open

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!