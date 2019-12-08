Chiefs hold on for 23-16 win in New England

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
Getty Images

Bashaud Breeland knocked away a pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with just over a minute to play in New England to secure a 23-16 Chiefs win over the Patriots.

There figures to be a lot more attention on other things in the aftermath of the tussle between AFC division leaders. The officiating will be at the top of that list.

Officials whistled a play dead after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fumbled late in the third quarter, which meant Bill Belichick had to use his second and final challenge to get the call overturned to a turnover. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore might have scored on that return and wide receiver N'Keal Harry almost certainly scored on the ensuing drive, but he was ruled out of bounds and Belichick had no challenges left to overturn that call.

He also didn’t have one to use when it looked like Kendall Fuller may have interfered with Phillip Dorsett on a third down near the Chiefs end zone with 3:31 left. One can never tell what ruling pass interference replays will generate, but it would have been worth a shot.

As it was, the Patriots converted the fourth down when Tom Brady ran for 17 yards on fourth down. It was Brady’s longest run since 2014 and it gave New England four shots to get in the end zone. It didn’t work out, which means they’ve dropped to 10-3 on the season.

It’s three losses in the last five games for New England and they are all to potential playoff opponents. They’re on to Cincinnati next week before closing out the regular season with games against the Bills and Dolphins. Winning out would ensure them of a first-round bye, but moving back into the top overall seed will take two losses by the Ravens in the final three weeks.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West and looked strong on both sides of the ball while building a 20-7 halftime lead, but there wasn’t much to like about their offense’s play in the second half. After kicking a field goal, they had a punt blocked, lost a fumble and punted twice while picking up just 28 yards. They were able to survive that on Sunday as the defense remained sturdy and the breaks went their way in New England.

  3. Crap deal on the calls, but what matters is getting the offense fixed. And not dropping one to Cincinnati.

  5. I despise the Patriots for many reasons, but no one can question the refs favoring the Patriots after this debacle.

    Bonus points for fans boo’ing their 10-3 team. Dear god.

  6. No dog in the fight, I like both teams, but the fumble they blew dead and the Patriots receiver was in bounds when he scored and the refs said he was out… Pats got robbed.

  7. Jerome Boger having a job as a NFL referee is one of the great mysteries of this world.

    He loves being on TV. His crew calls more ticky tacky calls than any other week to week, and does not understand basic things like, don’t blow a play dead on a turnover since it will be automatically reviewed, and if you are unsure on a TD, call it a TD to allow for an automatic review.

    The Patriots are not what they used to be, but this team has heart and likely would have won this game if not for some really bad calls/no calls. They should feel good about a potential rematch in January.

  8. I rarely complain about the refs, but the Patriots were clearly and repeatedly screwed.

    The refs destroyed what could have been a great game.

  11. Stop the lame gimmick play with Edelman / Brady, stop the lame Patriots’ offense.

    Ravens now a game and a half ahead of the Patriots for the 1 seed.

    Looks like they’ll be coming to Baltimore this time around.

  12. ‘bUt tHe pATrioTs AlWayS gEt tHe cAlLs’

    Tip of the cap to KC they got enough done to win and bad calls happen to every team but it was the Pats turn to get hosed by the zebras tonight. All fans deserve better, we should be watching OT right now

  13. Pats 2-3 in their last 5. Now we all know that defense had inflated stats due to their ridiculously easy schedule.

  14. There was no need to call Harry out of bounds when the official right there signaled it a TD, as it would have automatically been reviewed and brought back if he had actually been out of bounds.

  16. Never thought I would ever say this but the refs screwed the Pats 2 plays should have been TD’s refs should have let the plays go that way it will be reviewed automatically and refs have been horrible today they need to be fined like the players

  17. Don’t cry to much Patriot fans, you’re gonna wanna save some tears after you don’t win the Super Bowl this year 🙂

  18. That was a Saints style screw job. The refs clearly get it wrong on the Kelce fumble which takes away a fumble 6. Then you have Harry obviously making it to the end zone for another 6 points. Face it Chiefs you got bailed out today. Hopefully the Pats can use this as fuel against the Bengals, but I don’t want to hear another idiot complain about the Pats getting calls again.

  19. Breland made a great play and saved that game for them. I’m still in shock that the refs didn’t fabricate some reason to throw a flag on that play like they often do for the Patriots.

  21. pocketcow says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm
    I despise the Patriots for many reasons, but no one can question the refs favoring the Patriots after this debacle.

    “Favoring the Patriots “

    In this game )

    They literally took a TD away , he clearly didn’t go out of bounds

    Then blew the play dead on a clear fumble so NE had to use a challenge.

  22. chebornek says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:54 pm
    That Chiefs defense wasn’t such a cupcake tonight, was it? You know you’re not the only one surprised by that.

    So is Brady.
    —————————————–
    If the Refs don’t screw up, the Pats win 30-23.. Enjoy it now, because once the playoffs roll around, the Chiefs will do their patented early exit…

  24. Patriots fan on most days: “winners don’t complain about the refs or injuries, blah blah blah”

    Patriots fan after literally any loss: “We have so many injuries but still should have won but the refs screwed us on these specific plays, blah blah blah”

    Rinse. Repeat. Ad nauseum

  26. The officiating was abysmal. Indisputable.

    With that said… the Pats also did just enough to lose this game. It starts up front and they’re not yet where they need to be. Oh well tip of the hat to the Chiefs. They’ll be a tough out and I think the champs will get another shot at them in a few weeks 🙂

  27. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    Patriots fans complaining about the refs is like Bill Gates complaining about not having enough money to buy a private jet.
    ——
    😭😭😭😭😭😭

  28. thebirdofprey says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Have the Pats beat a winning team this year?Good thing they got the Bengals up next. May be the only game they will win the rest of the year

    They beat the Bills they have a winning record
    They beat the Cowboys and Eagles both had a winning record when they played them
    They beat the Steelers they have a winning record

    But I bet none of those count

  29. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:56 pm
    If all scoring plays are reviewed why wasn’t the Harry TD (witch was a TD) not reviewed?

    **************

    Because he was ruled out of bounds so there was no TD to review. Patriots would have had to challenge it, but didn’t have a challenge flag available.

  33. Chiefs didn’t hold on, they dominated that team. Belicheat got completely out coached by Andy Reid and Brady showed just how washed up he is. Fans who whine about the refs need to go back and look at the rule book and figure it out. Gilmore should have been ejected for fighting. Disgraceful, dirty play right out of the Pittsburgh play book.

  35. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:01 pm
    Chiefs didn’t hold on, they dominated that team. Belicheat got completely out coached by Andy Reid and Brady showed just how washed up he is. Fans who whine about the refs need to go back and look at the rule book and figure it out. Gilmore should have been ejected for fighting. Disgraceful, dirty play right out of the Pittsburgh play book.

    The chiefs scored 3 points in the second half
    They “held on”

  38. The officiating was terrible but welcome to the long list of teams screwed by officiating this year. Dallas, Detroit, and New Orleans come to mind immediately. More concerning for New England has to be their offense which has regressed considerably. They will probably still be in the AFC Conference Championship game this year due to their defense and coaching but I don’t see a title run

  39. Play the world’s smallest violin for the Patriots if you want, but my God what a horrible job by the refs. These are your prime time match-ups and this is the best your officials can do? The game is getting really hard to watch.

  40. Adversity. Hatred. Dysfunction. Disrespect.

    “Don’t make us angry – you won’t like us when we are angry!” – 2019 Patriots.

    ‘Nuff said.

  41. The Patriots are getting Antonio Brown back to the team. Everyone else doubting it at this point is just delusional.

  42. This game was an embarrassment to the NFL. It would have been better refereed by a pack of twelve year olds. A billion dollar business refereed by Dollar Store Bozos.

  46. Oh well… there are only two teams going to the SB. Quite sure the Patriots is not one of them, and neither is the Chiefs.

  47. TribeOfOne says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:56 pm
    Pats 2-3 in their last 5. Now we all know that defense had inflated stats due to their ridiculously easy schedule.

    Again they held them to 3 points in the second half.
    That’s pretty good , most would say

  48. No dog in this fight but have been hearing here lately about Brady dropping off. Have to say his OLine stinks – can’t protect him and no running game. When that happens you get very one dimensional.

  50. If the Pat’s dont go deep into the playoffs..Will TB12 leave? Seeing Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice. Dion Sanders ect play their last games somewhere else sucked..I can’t imagine TB12 ANYWHERE else. If he stays, they need weapons bad!

  51. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    thebirdofprey says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Have the Pats beat a winning team this year?Good thing they got the Bengals up next. May be the only game they will win the rest of the year

    They beat the Bills they have a winning record
    They beat the Cowboys and Eagles both had a winning record when they played them
    They beat the Steelers they have a winning record

    But I bet none of those count

    0 0 Rate This

    The Steelers don’t count because you guys trashed the team before and after the game claiming they suck. So you don’t get to use them now to help your narrative

  52. Pat’s fans complaining about the refs, that’s rich, you guys have been getting the calls for the last 10 years.

  53. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:04 pm
    Look at all the Patriots fans crying and whining. Let’s take a moment and remember that they call every other fanbase a bunch of crybabies.

    #Karma
    ——
    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  54. They beat the Bills they have a winning record
    They beat the Cowboys and Eagles both had a winning record when they played them
    They beat the Steelers they have a winning record

    But I bet none of those count…….
    ………
    That sure is a long winded way of saying they beat 2 teams with winning records, the Steelers and the Bills.

  55. Now the Patriot fans know what it like to be screwed over by officiating!! For the first time in many years the BIG calls went away from the Patriots favor.
    However, when you have such a huge difference in overall calls I still say the Patriots get the advantage
    10 for 135 against the Chiefs
    5 for 25 against the Pats
    Yea there were a few big ones that the Pats got screwed over on, but if we are being honest here, the better team on this Sunday won that game today.

  56. Terrible officiating both ways the entire game & I’m a Chiefs fan. I hate that the 2 worst calls cost the Pats a TD but no one can’t change it. Also a realist and the AFC runs through Baltimore this year. We were fortunate to catch them earl in the year, if there’s a rematch in the playoffs it will be a much tougher game.

  60. comment674054559 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:03 pm
    “Play the world’s smallest violin for the Patriots if you want, but my God what a horrible job by the refs. These are your prime time match-ups and this is the best your officials can do? The game is getting really hard to watch.”

    That is a very, Very Good Point.
    Actually Several Good Points.
    The refs and half-wit rules committee is making the game Really Hard to Watch.
    I actually watch Far fewer games than I used to. Great Points!

  61. Cluelessness and incompetence of the refs tonight was truly embarrassing. Reflection of what we have been seing all year. NFL is a multi billion $ business with huge gambling implications. These part time refs are paid peanuts compared to gambling stakes. Fans make more money on fanduel or draftkings. Are refs bank accounts monitored? Really difficult to follow the logic of the NFL considering the financial implications and impact on the quality of the product. This game should be in OT.

  62. Since you people wanna cry and moan about blown calls… Clearly Kelce’s forward progress was stopped after he’d gained the first down…then he was gang tackled and pushed sideways and backwards – when he fumbled the ball.

    I’ve seen that type of play blown dead after the receiver gains the yardage for the 1st down.

    Not in New England is that ever going to be called.

    Best team won tonight. Deal with it.

  63. Big games like this need to be called fairly. It just feels like fans are cheated when multiple big calls go against 1 team. NE lost that spot of the ball challenge, looked like the ball didnt make it even close to the 40. Refs blew a Fumble/Return TD dead, forcing NE to use another challenge. Then they called the receiver out, when they were right there to make the right call. Those all cost NE points, time and timeouts.

  65. If you get within ten feet of Tommy it’s a penalty. Pat’s fans have a lot of guts
    complaining. Maybe Gilmore forgot to shake hands with the refs before the game.

  67. Pats held the Chiefs to a field goal in the second half. Bill made a mistake on the use of one of his replays but I can understand it in the heat of the moment. Offensive line is not good and prior gameplans to get the ball out of Brady’s hands quicker aren’t there. No excuses, offense is not good by any means and if they can’t figure something out in a few weeks other than gimmick plays, we’ll be done. Which will be a waste of a very good defense..

  68. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:58 pm
    Boo hoo. They dont even look like a good team. Brady is old and even belicheat looks near dementia with his poor challenges
    ————————————————–

    2nd and goal…
    Still eats at you 12’s like an acid. We wouldn’t have it any other way

  69. The Pats played poorly in the the first half and played well enough to win in the second half. If not for some absolutely abysmal officiating by the NFL’s worst crew, this might either be in OT or up for a whopper of a defensive finish. Blowing the fumble dead is a cardinal sin. 500 drunks in a bar know you let that play out just like you rule the Harry play a TD and review it to see if he was OB. Breeland clearly held Edelman in the start of the route on that 4th down and he went over the top of him (and contacted his helmet) on that last play. The funny thing is that isn’t even on the table if the refs don’t screw up the TD’s and the game is 23-20 like it should have been. It sucks to lose this way, but the Pats win out and they are still the 2 seed. I think even if they lose to the Bills and win out they might win the AFC East.

  72. Hahahaha the salty tears of crying Patsie fans taste so sweet. Hilarious the Patsies are whining about the officials, no team has benefited more from blown calls than New England. Maybe you should have put up more than 3 points the first half.

  73. thebirdofprey says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Have the Pats beat a winning team this year?Good thing they got the Bengals up next. May be the only game they will win the rest of the year.
    ====================

    I know they’re not well known teams, but the Patriots beat the 9-3 Bills in Buffalo and 7-5 Steelers when all their starters were healthy.

  74. Big time games need big time refs. Jerome ain’t that. The only reason BB was out of challenges for the Harry TD was because they marked the ball at the 40 and were stubborn about it. No human on Earth thinks that ball shoulda been on the 40. Nobody even knows what challenges are for anymore.

  77. We have seen a shift, the NFL has ordered its Refs to help Mahomes now that Brady is getting old.

    Pats fans what you went through today is what the rest of the league has dealt with for years facing the patriots.

    doesnt feel good does it?

  78. so if the Pats always get the calls I wonder what happened tonight? Did the league decide today was the day it all changed??? I wonder….or maybe just maybe it is was made up nonsense

  81. chebornek says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    Since you people wanna cry and moan about blown calls… Clearly Kelce’s forward progress was stopped after he’d gained the first down…then he was gang tackled and pushed sideways and backwards – when he fumbled the ball.

    I’ve seen that type of play blown dead after the receiver gains the yardage for the 1st down.

    Not in New England is that ever going to be called.

    Best team won tonight. Deal with it.

    No guy , when you run back on your own your “forward progress “ is not stoped

    And yes that’s exactly what he did

  82. After all the bias officiating I have watched over the years that blatantly favored the Patriots, I don’t want to hear one thing about bad calls costing them the game. I’m always told that “good teams overcome the officials” and that I shouldn’t whine when the Chiefs get screwed by bad calls, so you get no sympathy. The Patriots still had their chances and couldn’t pull it out. Plenty of BS calls went against KC too. It was just a horribly officiated game all around.

    The Chiefs defense was terrific and they deserved to win this game any way you slice it.
    While this was nice, it means nothing if they can’t do it a second time in January. Nobody is going to remember this game if the Patriots just end up beating them in the playoffs again.

  83. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:56 pm
    ‘bUt tHe pATrioTs AlWayS gEt tHe cAlLs’
    Tip of the cap to KC they got enough done to win and bad calls happen to every team but it was the Pats turn to get hosed by the zebras tonight. All fans deserve better, we should be watching OT right now
    ============================

    A lot of people are fine with terrible officiating when it goes against the Patriots. In those cases, mistakes are accepted. When it happens to their team, though, it’s terrible and part of a conspiracy.

  84. zonkerharris213 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm
    I rarely complain about the refs, but the Patriots were clearly and repeatedly screwed.

    The refs destroyed what could have been a great game.

    This.

  85. buttfumbles says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm
    Big whoop Pats beat two winning teams and swept an entire division with no winning teams

    Again , they can only play whose on the schedule
    If you don’t understand or know how the NFL does the scheduling then stop complaining

  87. Imagine if Brady was pushed to the ground out of bounds the way Mahomes was? There would be flags everywhere! In the playoff game
    last year the Chiefs got a roughing the passer for touching Tom’s shoulder.

    So please cry me a river about the bad calls. NE has had it going way for almost 2 decades. Too bad so sad for the Patsies.

    But for real the Refs ate frigging horrible and it is good to see NE get bit just like every other team by the crappy officiating.

  88. Stop your crying writter. There were numerous calls including blatant face mask that were not called in the Chiefs favor.

    Maybe score more pints next time.

    P.S. Tom Brady does not like to be touched. Tonight, he got the “Bonus Plan.”

  89. Hey pats fan 820 remember two years ago in AFC title game when jags got screwed same way when play was whistld dead and they would have put u guys away?? Deal with it as for today i seen at least 2 roughing the passer plays not called,1 was flagged and stupidly licked up and 1 not called and a very late hit on mahomes out of bounds not called,those could have led to field goals at least,so quit the crying also in Kc/titan playoff game chiefs had whistle blow a defensive td called back that would have put titans away!

  90. daphne49er says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:15 pm
    Yeah, Patriots. That’s what getting hosed on officiating feels like. Now you know.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————-

    Now we know? We have been dealing with Goodell’s manufactured
    cheating for years.

    Pats fans can rattle of specific games with late 4th qtr creepy calls like this, about 12 games or so deep, and that doesn’t even count games
    NE won where they over-came attempted Goodell bagjobs to get the opponent back into it.

    Try again.

    You people see what you want to see.

  91. The officiating was terrible but welcome to the long list of teams screwed by officiating this year. Dallas, Detroit, and New Orleans come to mind immediately. More concerning for New England has to be their offense which has regressed considerably. They will probably still be in the AFC Conference Championship game this year due to their defense and coaching but I don’t see a title run

    ****************************

    It’s not a title run every year for New England … it averages out to be every other year in Brady/Belichick era. The offense doesn’t look like it will correct itself in time this year. Patriots will likely take their lumps this year and regroup. It’s a credit to them be to in SB contention for as long as they have. Just look at other SB teams, winners and loser. Other than the Patriots and a 2 year stretch run by Seahawks, no other team really makes it back to the SB the next year. It’s amazing Patriots were in 4 of the 5.

  92. statman25 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Terrible officiating both ways the entire game & I’m a Chiefs fan. I hate that the 2 worst calls cost the Pats a TD but no one can’t change it. Also a realist and the AFC runs through Baltimore this year. We were fortunate to catch them earl in the year, if there’s a rematch in the playoffs it will be a much tougher game.
    ———————-
    I think you’re right on pretty much all of these points.

  93. Lets cue up the Patriots fans whining about miss calls in 5.4.3.2.. now they know what its like for the OTHER TEAMS who have been on the other side of those calls for close to 2 Decades. These were the penalty calls in todays game

    Kansas City: 10 accepted penalties, 136 yards, 15 flags
    New England: 5 accepted penalties, 25 yards, 5 flags
    Total: 15 accepted penalties, 161 yards, 20 flags

    If nothing else the patriots need to thank Andy Reid for making this game close to begin with because if the chiefs had any Coach with STONES the chiefs win this comfortably by 4 scores.

    We saw Andy Reid start playing defense for the patriots by shutting down Mahomes and that Chiefs offense the minute they got up 20-7 where he now gets hook with the CLOCK by coaching NOT TO LOSE, Thats a terrible way to live and you talk about WASTING TALENT.

    For Mahomes FANS around the GLOBE Andy Reid is their worse NIGHTMARE.

  95. romeisfallingagain says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:24 pm
    After all the bias officiating I have watched over the years that blatantly favored the Patriots, I don’t want to hear one thing about bad calls costing them the game. I’m always told that “good teams overcome the officials” and that I shouldn’t whine when the Chiefs get screwed by bad calls, so you get no sympathy. The Patriots still had their chances and couldn’t pull it out. Plenty of BS calls went against KC too. It was just a horribly officiated game all around.

    The Chiefs defense was terrific and they deserved to win this game any way you slice it.
    While this was nice, it means nothing if they can’t do it a second time in January. Nobody is going to remember this game if the Patriots just end up beating them in the playoffs again.

    0 0 Rate This

    ————-

    There were 4 100% missed calls late in the game!! They also made sure BB had no challenges left because they lied and didn’t overturn the spot call that was clearly botched. So, you are applauding game
    altering calls, many of them, and claiming NE “must overcome” all of them.

    Pathetic.

  96. davidsoria175yahoocom says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:27 pm
    Hey pats fan 820 remember two years ago in AFC title game when jags got screwed same way when play was whistld dead and they would have put u guys away?? Deal with it as for today i seen at least 2 roughing the passer plays not called,1 was flagged and stupidly licked up and 1 not called and a very late hit on mahomes out of bounds not called,those could have led to field goals at least,so quit the crying also in Kc/titan playoff game chiefs had whistle blow a defensive td called back that would have put titans away!

    ——————

    Umm, it wasn’t even a fumble. Dion Lewis repossesed the ball and was down.You people can’t even tell when Goodell gets caught cheating with the refs not knowing the rules. Or, are they really in the process of cheating/manufacturing against NE, that THAT is why it looks so bad?

    How can officiating at the pro level be this bad or are the refs given orders to do it, which is why?

    Hmmmmmm…

  97. Doesn’t matter there isn’t a team in the AFC that can win in New England come playoff time..No one including that overrated Lamar Chump Jackson!!

  98. Pats didn’t get the officiating advantage today.

    1 game vs. close to 20 years. It’s hard to feel too bad about it.

  100. nelly837 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:19 pm
    Hahahaha the salty tears of crying Patsie fans taste so sweet. Hilarious the Patsies are whining about the officials, no team has benefited more from blown calls than New England. Maybe you should have put up more than 3 points the first half.
    ———————————————————
    They scored seven, Mr. Math.

  101. Shove it Pats fans. You guys relish getting calls all the time. Yeah they blew the calls, but so many other teams have been shafted by the refs when they played you, so don’t start whining.

  102. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    grant35 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:11 pm
    Loved seeing Brady try to get in that KC linemans face. Such a tough guy, that Tommy. LOL
    —-

    Good to see an actual Chief in his face rather them a laser pointer. Stay classy KC!

  103. It’s pretty rich reading Pat’s fans complain about the refs. They only reason they were even in the game was the refs made sure KC didn’t run away with it in the first half. How many penalties did KC have that either killed drives or extend NE drives. Yes, the TD call was bad but if the “genius” Bellichek doesn’t challenge the spot call, that he was never going to win, he would have had a challenge left. It’s been a long tome, but NE just isn’t very good this year. Definitely benefiting from an easy schedule. If not for the refs the Patriots probably lose to Dallas. Think about that….

  104. The irony is Belichick was forced to stand on the sideline helplessly because it was he who mismanaged the clock for once.

  105. G Mmm says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:42 pm
    The irony is Belichick was forced to stand on the sideline helplessly because it was he who mismanaged the clock for once.
    ——————————
    WTH are you talking about, clock management? When did this “mismanagement “ happen? Which game were you watching?

  106. Is it my imagination or does some of TyLawPickSix postings seem like Antonio Browns’ stream-of-consciousness rants? Between the phantom Goodell conspiracies & the scattershot grammar, it appears Burfict may have belted TyLaw, too.

  107. Funny!!!! This article says nothing about no flags being thrown when Mahomes got blasted out of bounds. Even Romo was calling for a flag.

  108. John Henry’s Hammer says:
    December 8, 2019 at 8:41 pm
    It’s pretty rich reading Pat’s fans complain about the refs. They only reason they were even in the game was the refs made sure KC didn’t run away with it in the first half. How many penalties did KC have that either killed drives or extend NE drives. Yes, the TD call was bad but if the “genius” Bellichek doesn’t challenge the spot call, that he was never going to win, he would have had a challenge left. It’s been a long tome, but NE just isn’t very good this year. Definitely benefiting from an easy schedule. If not for the refs the Patriots probably lose to Dallas. Think about that….

    You want to know why comments like this are dumb?

    Any time there is a penalty they show the replay and you can usually see why it was called based on the rule.

    Can you tell us what was a “bad call “ that extended a drive for NE ?
    Just one ?

  110. Pat’s need a top receiver
    Ref’need bi-focals
    BB has made far to many bad calls this year regarding talent
    Brady deserves better
    but Kraft and BB are unforgiving, just rich dudes playing with peoples lives

  111. So because the Patriots finally got some bad calls, for one game, that’s supposed to wipe out all of the other times they got the benefit of a call? I don’t think so. Now the Patriots and their fans finally know what its like to be the fan of any team playing the patriots. We all know that if its a 50/50 call the Pats will get it. No doubt they got hosed but stop behaving like every other team doesn’t get hosed weekly.

  112. The biggest PFT mystery: how does the pet get to post first to so many Pats threads. Does he get a pre-feed and all the rest of us are on a time delay?

    Patriots played a particularly weak 2nd quarter, so, yes the refs screwed them but they put themselves in a whole just like they did in Houston.

    Glad to see how hard and smart they fought in the 2nd half. The blocked kick, the forced fumble, pass rush and passing game made it a dogfight that just came up short.

  113. Brady barely scored 16 points against the awful chiefs defense which is one of the worst in the nfl. Lol.😬
    Brady fanboys won’t admit that a 43 year old brady is old and washed up. Blame everyone but him. Smh

  114. Vote…..

    The very first PI call was a bad call and extended a drive that ended in a TD. The also killed a KC drive by the awful Kelce offensive PI call. The penalties were 10 for 136 to 5 for 25…. the called 2 penalties against NE that should have stayed that the head ref called off. The 4th quarter featured bad calls, but again if Bill didn’t challenge a play he wasn’t going to win, it would have been a touchdown.

