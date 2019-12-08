Colts back on top, with pick-six by Darius Leonard

Getty Images

The Colts and Buccaneers are playing an entertaining game.

Entertaining is not always the same as good.

Darius Leonard just returned a Jameis Wintston interception 80 yards for a touchdown, and a 24-14 Colts lead in the second quarter.

It was Leonard’s second interception of the day, and the third turnover for the Bucs.

But they’ve also played acceptable defense, and are keeping the Colts within reach by making plays of their own.

Mike Evans left with a hamstring injury after a 61-yard touchdown, and he won’t return.

But Jameis Winston has thrown for 225 yards already (two minutes before halftime), and is showing the good-Jameis/bad-Jameis stuff that makes teams crazy (including his own).