D.J. Chark leaves locker room on a scooter

Getty Images

The news just keeps getting worse for the Jaguars.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the second-year wideout left the locker room using a scooter and wearing a protective boot.

Chark left the blowout loss to the Chargers with a left ankle injury, and the fact he needed help with mobility afterward is not a good sign.

He’s been one of the bright spots for the Jaguars this year, with 67 catches for 956 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

And for a team that has changed quarterbacks a couple of times and fell to 4-9 today, that’s not news they need.