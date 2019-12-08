Derrick Henry scores second touchdown to give Titans 28-21 lead

Getty Images

It’s obvious Derrick Henry is hurting.

But whatever percent the Titans running back is, it’s good enough.

He has 103 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, with scores of 12 and 10 yards. His second score, which came with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter, gave the Titans the lead back 28-21.

Henry, who popped up on the team’s injury report this week with a hamstring injury, left for the locker room with the team’s athletic trainers with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

It appeared he had to talk his way back into the game in the third quarter.

It allowed him to run for more than 100 yards for the fourth consecutive game. He had 496 yards and five touchdowns in the previous three games.