Derrius Guice leaves with knee injury

Washington running back Derrius Guice is no stranger to knee injuries and he suffered another one during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Guice got hit low at the end of a 23-yard run and remained down on the field until medical personnel came to help him out. Guice made his way to the sideline and went into the blue medical tent. The team announced a short time later that he’s questionable to return because of a knee injury.

Guice missed his rookie year after tearing his ACL and spent time on injured reserve after having knee surgery this year.

His run put Washington into Green Bay territory and their drive continued for a two-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown that cut Green Bay’s lead to 14-6. The drive appeared to end on a Steven Sims fumble, but a review led to a ruling of an incomplete pass.