Desmond Trufant is out for year after breaking forearm

Getty Images

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out for the season after breaking his forearm in Sunday’s victory over Carolina, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Trufant will undergo surgery this week, and the Falcons will place him on injured reserve.

His absence will give the Falcons a chance to look at Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield as the top corners.

Trufant had only one tackle Sunday, leaving after a 10-yard pass from Kyle Allen to Christian McCaffrey with 2:08 remaining in the first half.

He finished his seventh season with 18 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups.