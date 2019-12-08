Devlin Hodges delivers as Steelers beat Cardinals

Getty Images

The Steelers’ third-string undrafted rookie quarterback looks likes a seasoned veteran.

Devlin Hodges was calm and cool in running Pittsburgh’s offense today in Arizona, completing 16 of 18 passes for 152 yards, with a touchdown and no turnovers, plus 35 rushing yards, as the Steelers beat the Cardinals 23-17.

The Steelers, who started the season 0-3 and lost Ben Roethlisberger for the year with an elbow injury, are now 8-5 and poised to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC. Hodges deserves an enormous amount of the credit for that.

Also deserving credit is a defense led by T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and Minkah Fitzpatrick, a group that harassed Kyler Murray all day. Joe Haden sealed the win with an interception late in the fourth quarter, his second interception of the game.

The Cardinals have fallen to 3-9-1 and have clinched last place in the NFC West. For all of Murray’s promise, they have a lot of work to do.

But the Steelers are playing about as well as they realistically could have hoped. With Hodges and that defense, this looks like a playoff team.