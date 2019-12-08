Devonta Freeman scores first rushing TD of season

Getty Images

The Falcons haven’t played to expectations this season, for a lot of reasons.

But part of their problem is highly paid stars not producing like they’d imagine.

Devonta Freeman just rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Falcons a 20-10 lead over the Panthers.

The bad news? It’s Week 14, and it was Freeman’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

Freeman had 124 rushes for 422 yards coming into the game. He also had 42 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns, so it hasn’t been a total disaster (in the context that the entire year has been).