Drew Lock, Kareem Jackson having fun in Houston, holding 31-3 lead

Drew Lock threw for 134 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his NFL debut last week, a 23-20 win over the Chargers. He threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Texans.

The Broncos lead 31-3 at halftime. That is not a misprint: The Broncos lead the Texans 31-3.

Denver scored three touchdowns and a field goal on its four first-half possessions, and cornerback Kareem Jackson returned a Keke Coutee fumble 70 yards for a score in his return to Houston.

Jackson spent the first nine years of his career with the Texans before signing with the Broncos in the offseason. He has six tackles, including a third-down stop on Darren Fells before the half, and two pass breakups.

Coming off their upset of the Patriots, the Texans have yet to show up Sunday.

The Texans have 176 yards as Deshaun Watson is 13-for-22 for 120 yards. Houston has allowed 264 yards.

Noah Fant scored on a 14-yard pass from Lock; Jeff Heuerman has an 8-yard touchdown reception; and Royce Freeman caught a 3-yard score.

Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal.

Lock has completed 16 of 19 passes and has a 157.8 passer rating.