Falcons up 10-3 on Panthers

The Falcons and Panthers are playing for little but pride.

But at the moment, the Falcons are giving the Panthers’ a good bruising.

Calvin Ridley just scored a touchdown to give Atlanta a 10-3 lead in the second quarter, holding the ball out for a little taunting on his way to the end zone.

Coupled with some early run lanes for Devonta Freeman (11 carries for 58 yards), and a 38-yard bomb to Julio Jones, it has been a good day for the Falcons offense.

The Panthers are playing with an interim head coach (Perry Fewell) and an interim play-caller (Scott Turner), after the firing of Ron Rivera, which came after their fourth straight loss. As it turns out, it might not have been all his fault.