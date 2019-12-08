George Kittle: My mindset is don’t let one guy tackle you

Getty Images

The 49ers won Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a field goal as time expired and the biggest play of the final drive came when Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle with a short pass.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson dove at Kittle’s feet and missed and Kittle turned upfield for a good gain before being met by safety Marcus Williams around the New Orleans 35-yard-line. Williams grabbed hold of Kittle, but the tight end kept going for more yards while two other Saints finally appeared to help bring him down.

It was a 39-yard gain and the 49ers got 14 more yards because Williams was holding onto Kittle’s facemask during his ride down the field. Garoppolo called Kittle a “beast” after the 48-46 win.

“Our tight end coach [Jon Embree] always says, don’t get let one guy tackle you,” Kittle said, via the Sacramento Bee. “That’s my mindset, just try to run through him, try to carry him as far as I can.”

Kittle had five other catches and a touchdown on Sunday, but the big play in the fourth quarter will the one they remember around the 49ers.