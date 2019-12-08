Jameis Winston adds to his league lead in interceptions

Getty Images

The holidays are all about traditions.

So it’s perfect that the man in the red suit delivers a gift.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston just threw an interception on his first pass of the game, and the Colts immediately took advantage for a 7-0 lead.

After Winston padded his league lead with his 21st interception of the season, the Colts immediately went deep.

Jacoby Brissett hit Marcus Johnson for a 46-yard touchdown, and new-for-now kicker Chase McLaughlin hit the extra point in place of the injured Adam Vinatieri.