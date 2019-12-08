Jameis Winston has “slight crack” in thumb; Mike Evans hamstring “not good”

AP

Jameis Winston threw for the third-most yards in team history, lighting up Indianapolis for 456. Only Vinny Testaverde (469 vs. Indianapolis in 1988) and Doug Williams (486 vs. the Vikings in 1980) ever threw for more in a single game in a Bucs uniform.

Winston also added to his league-leading interception total with three more, giving him 23 this season.

He did it with a “slight crack” in his right thumb.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians revealed the X-ray results after the game.

The team’s starting quarterback was having trouble gripping the ball out of halftime, and the Bucs sent him back in for X-rays. That’s why Ryan Griffin opened the second half.

Arians said he gave Winston his own test, trying to slap the ball out of the quarterback’s hand.

The news was not so good for receiver Mike Evans, who left the game with a hamstring injury.

Arians said Evans’ hamstring is “not good.”

“I’ll be shocked if he makes it back before next week,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Evans will undergo further testing this week.