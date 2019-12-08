Jerome Boger: “Not really” a thought to rule N’Keal Harry scored and then review

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 9:08 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots had some calls go against them in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, including a ruling that wide receiver N'Keal Harry stepped out of bounds before scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game.

Replays showed that Harry did not go out of bounds, but the Patriots were out of challenges after Bill Belichick used both of them on one Chiefs possession in the third quarter. New England wound up kicking a field goal and never got the touchdown they needed in a 23-16 loss.

After the game, referee Jerome Boger explained why Harry was ruled short to pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

“What led to it was the covering official on the wing was blocked out by defenders,” Boger said. “The downfield official who was on the goal line and looking back toward the field of play had that he stepped out at the three-yard line. So, they got together and conferred on that. The final ruling was that he was out of bounds at the three-yard line.”

Reiss asked if there was thought to ruling it a touchdown in order to trigger an automatic review.

“Not really. Those two officials who were covering it, they look at it in real time,” Boger said. “This case was unique in that the guy who would have ruled touchdown had him short. So maybe if that ruling official on the goal line had a touchdown, we could have gotten into that, but he thought that that guy stepped out of bounds. The goal line wasn’t in the play.”

It was a costly call for the Patriots and their failure to punch it in from the 3-yard-line on the next three plays was also costly for a team that finds itself on a two-game losing streak.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

42 responses to “Jerome Boger: “Not really” a thought to rule N’Keal Harry scored and then review

  6. That explanation is so lame. They admit they couldn’t see down the OB line because they were blocked so the guy who was out of position and could no way see just guessed he was out. This is the kind of crap review should fix and an eye in the shy ref could have fixed it. But no, that’s too simple, we have to have central command in NY. Stupid.

  7. Boger and his minions are horrible. How many times today did they throw flags and then pick them up? He’s more of a camera hog than Hochuli ever was.

  8. This was a joke. There was a chance he scored on the play, in fact he did, but because the guy two feet from where it happened decided he didn’t care about action at the goal line ( even though it’s part of his job ) because he thought his foot was out at the three they don’t even review the action at the goal. Makes no sense. SMH.

  10. So basically, he said that not only did they get it wrong on being out of bounds at the three, but they also would have screwed up and ruled him short too? How utterly ridiculous.

  11. How Boger still has a job is mind boggling. He’s absolute trash.

    It’s only a matter of time before he’s promoted the officials review center because, by the NFL standards it would only make complete sense.

  12. I REALLY don’t like games that the outcome was so clearly decided by the ref’s not the players on the field. This is one of the worst ones of those type of games I can remember.

  13. Has anyone else but me figured out that this Pats Chiefs game was pretty much meaningless once Houston lost and Baltimore won? The Pats are all but a lock for the 2 seed, the Chiefs a lock for the 3. If the Chiefs don’t choke in wild card (big if) they head to Foxboro and the out come of this game does not change that.

  15. Jerome Boger has a track record as being one of the worst referees in a league of bad referees. He and his crew should at the very least be subject to a suspension if not outright fired. But it’s the Patriots and they “Get all the Calls” so no one will care.

  17. I understand the 2 challenges but if you win a challenge you should not lose the ability to use it again. It’s the incompetence of the refs that make you use the challenge in the first place. You should be able to have 2 unsuccessful challenges and each one costs a timeout.

  18. I think we’re having too many bad mistakes by officials to just let a team run out of challenges. The call the Patriots lost on was a super close call that could easily have been flipped on multiple counts, and then the officials just kept making bad call after bad call while the Patriots could only watch. There’s already infinite challenges if you get them all right but we’re having too many blatantly wrong calls to just assume someone’s going to get all their challenges right to fix every bad call. One close call that doesn’t go your way and you’re out the rest of the game. I think you should have the infinite challenges until you get two wrong instead of just one, and then you’re out. In this situation I’d rather see the extra review to correct the obvious calls that are getting missed. And if you fail two challenges then you’re challenging multiple calls that are too close anyways, that would give the cushion of the one close call to challenge then just save the last one for obvious calls.

  20. When you blow your challenges on garbage and then have none for something potentially game changing, you’re a third rate coach who ought to be in high school. Quit blaming the refs. That’s what challenges are for. Or the Chiefs fault that sore loser crybaby Belicheat doesn’t know what he’s doing.

  24. So weird watching Patriots fans cry foul play against referees.

    Normally, they’d just be saying that one call doesn’t decide the game or that the coach shouldn’t have used up all the challenges.

    They see that the Superbowl is very unlikely this year (because they don’t get all the calls?)

  26. With the multiple bad calls in both the Patriots & Dolphins Games, it was NOT a good day for NFL officiating and Al Riveron!

    How do you call Neal out of bounds?
    Pats got a fumble but the huge return was nullified thanks to a quick & unnecessary whistle
    Dolphins PI call was a JOKE

    That PI would NOT have been called in Weeks 3-11
    Standard changed mid season & is causing a lot of problems

  27. League gave the Pats-Chiefs assignment to Jerome Boger knowing full well this would be a big game with playoff implications. Boger has no business refereeing any high-stakes matchups.

  28. zack2482 says:
    Funny, complaining about the refs now. Play better
    ———–
    That’s kind of the point here, they did play better then the score reflected. Points that were earned were removed from the scoreboard when anyone with a tv clearly saw that they shouldn’t have been.

  29. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:

    When you blow your challenges on garbage and then have none for something potentially game changing, you’re a third rate coach who ought to be in high school.
    ———————————————–
    Belichick had to ‘blow a challenge’ on a Travis Kelce fumble that the referees missed. Kinda game changing.

  31. That may be the worse call in sports of all time.

    I think this is my fault for saying this is the one call NFL refs are actually good at. Apparently they are terrible at everything.

    The NFL would be so embarrassed if this happened to any team other than the Patriots. The sense of relief the NFL front office must be feeling is emense.

  32. Boger is such a joke! Not surprising considering that Riveron is head of officiating! It’s a huge black eye for the league.

  33. People should have stepped up to the microphone in the post game and flat out blasted that officiating crew. When games are decided by officials, the officials should be disciplined just like anyone else. Monday afternoon apologies from the league office are just absurdly inconsequential.

    In this instance, Boger is basically finding a way to justify that his official was out of position (because there was a clear view down the sideline), and that the other official was blatantly wrong. If they both say they didn’t see it, then the right call would eventually be made. Instead they made up an outcome, and Boger supports it (instead of calling it what it is).

    Add that to the rest of the errors, and this crew had about a 50% call accuracy rate over about 12 minutes of football. This is the NFL, not high school.

  36. Was at game with seats in the corner where most of the mess took place. Patriots got royally hosed multiple times but were beneficieries of several lame calls, as well…not game changers, though. We are not looking for any sympathy from the haters. Nor will you get any if/when Boger and this crew works an important game your team is involved in. They are incompetent from top to bottom.

  37. the moment I heard Boger was the white hat, I knew there would be controversy. Usually it goes against the chiefs, So it was nice to see the Pat’s getting a taste of what opposing fans always felt when playing the Pat’s the last 10 years. Just breath on Brady and there is a flag.

  38. Boger & Lil Hochuli should not employees as NFL Referees, I’m hoping they’re nowhere near a playoff game!

  39. The NY/NFL signaled to the Refs that Belichick was out of Challenges = thus we watched the Refs undo a clear TD that would of be automatically been reviewed.
    However, the NFL had Belichick by the balls and clamped down with a vice grip to extract endless suffering from Brady, the Team and all NE Fans.

    Stay tuned Fans as we watch more ‘controlled outcomes’ orchestrated by NY/NFL Zebra Puppets.

  40. Whenever Jermome Boogers is the official, the game will be officiated by a mythical rule book and never by the NFL one. He ignores real calls that should be made and simply pulls them out of his backside.

  41. I’m a Pats fan but my money was on KC cuz I bet with my head not my heart, so I was cool with the call and the outcome…hehehe

  42. The NFL should try using Reply Review. It tends to work when it is used.

    That said, it sure is fun to rag on humans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!