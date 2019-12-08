Jets take 16-9 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Jets are shorthanded on Sunday, but they’ve had enough on hand against the Dolphins to take a 16-9 lead into halftime.

Sam Darnold threw touchdown passes to Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas and the Jets defense kept Miami out of the end zone for the entire half.

Miami’s comeback efforts may be compromised by the absence of wide receiver DeVante Parker. He went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the first half and the lack of a quick return to action suggests he’s done for the day despite being called questionable for the time being.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 10-of-18 for 117 yards and ran five times for 50 yards against one of his many former teams, but he also threw an interception that set up a Jets field goal. Darnold has avoided turnovers while going 10-of-16 for 141 yards and Bilal Powell has 48 yards on 10 carries in place of Le'Veon Bell as the team’s lead back.