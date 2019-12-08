Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 81 yards on opening touchdown drive

Getty Images

This looks like fun.

Only 3:08 after the Saints opened with a 73-yard touchdown drive, the 49ers answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive of their own.

It was the first opening drive touchdown the Saints have allowed this season.

The teams are tied 7-7.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 4-for-5 for 81 yards on the opening possession, overcoming a false start on the way.

Emmanuel Sanders had two catches for 50 yards and Deebo Samuel one for 25 yards. But it was

Kendrick Bourne who caught the touchdown pass on a 6-yard pass from Garoppolo.