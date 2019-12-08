Josh Jacobs inactive, scheduled for MRI this week

Getty Images

The Raiders will play without running back Josh Jacobs today against the Titans.

The team listed him among its inactives Sunday.

Jacobs will undergo an MRI on his shoulder this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It marks the first game the rookie will miss.

Jacobs, who ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,061 rushing yards, injured his shoulder in Week Seven. He said on social media last week that he fractured his shoulder on his first carry against Green Bay on Oct. 20.

DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will see more action with fullback Alec Ingold also available.

The Raiders also won’t have right tackle Trent Brown, who already was ruled out with a pectoral injury. Brandon Parker will make his first start of the season.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Mike Glennon, receiver Hunter Renfrow, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive tackle Terrell McClain and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

The Titans’ inactives are receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot), cornerback CB LeShaun Sims (ankle), offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, linebacker Daren Bates, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and outside linebacker Derick Roberson.