Kareem Hunt: Browns will play like we can still make the playoffs

The Browns are unlikely to make the playoffs even if they win out, but don’t tell Kareem Hunt that.

Hunt, the Browns running back who joined the team following a suspension four weeks ago, said the team is still competing like it’s in contention.

“We’ve got to go out and play like we’ve still got an opportunity to go to the playoffs,’’ Hunt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I feel like that’s what we’re going to do and hopefully get these things rolling these last few weeks.”

Realistically, even if the Browns go 4-0 down the stretch, at 9-7 they’d probably fall just short of a wild card. (The Browns are already mathematically eliminated from winning the AFC North.) But they can still shift the perceptions around this season, which started off looking like a major disappointment but could still result in the Browns having their first winning record in 12 years.