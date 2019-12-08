Lamar Jackson hits 1,000 rushing yards

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the second quarterback to run for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Jackson landed right on the mark on Baltimore’s second possession of the game when he picked up seven yards on a first-down run. The drive would end with a Justin Tucker field goal that put Baltimore up on Buffalo 3-0 with five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Jackson is now 39 yards behind Michael Vick for the single-season rushing mark by a quarterback. Given how much time remains in the game, it seems like there’s a pretty good chance the record will change hands in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Bills have gone three-and-out twice and will need to find some way to get their offense rolling if they don’t want Jackson to get the mark by halftime.