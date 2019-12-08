Packers hold off Washington for 20-15 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 4:14 PM EST
It wasn’t pretty in Green Bay on Sunday, but it was a Packers win.

The Packers scored 14 points in the first quarter and then grinded their way to a 20-15 win over Washington. The victory lifts the Packers to 10-3 on the season and moves them a step closer to a playoff berth.

Green Bay leaned heavily on Aaron Jones over the course of the afternoon. The running back carried 16 times for 134 yards and caught six passes for 58 yards to provide most of the 341 yards that the Packers managed over the course of the afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers was 18-of-28 for 195 yards and a touchdown, but lost a fumble on one of the four sacks that a game Washington defense recorded over the course of the afternoon. He piloted a 14-play drive that ate more than seven minutes for a fourth quarter field goal that extended the lead to 20-9, which was significant once Washington got to the end zone with just over a minute left to play.

They would try an onside kick, but the Packers recovered and were able to run out the rest of the clock. They’ll stay at home for a matchup with the Bears in Week 15 and a win will likely book them a spot in the postseason.

Washington will wait for word on the severity of injuries to running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan as both left the game early. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweaked his ankle in the first half, but didn’t miss any snaps and should be good to face the Eagles next weekend.

43 responses to “Packers hold off Washington for 20-15 win

  1. Wow. My Packers easily could’ve lost this game today.

    At least we have Arron. At 36 years old. Old. And old. He really looks old, doesn’t he?

  4. GB stinks. I’m sure the officials had a hand in this “win” just like all the others this year. Go ahead NFL, build up their confidence because once they get destroyed in the playoffs, you won’t be able to save them.

  5. All of us Packers fans thought we’d have an easy win today. But we didn’t.

    I guess we’re not that good.

    Are we?

  8. But Packers fans will make it one for the ages whilst putting lipstick on a pig. This game shouldn’t of even have been close……lol freaking Packers but but but we still have a one game lead…..lmao

  13. Mike Pettine’s defense now ranks worse in ever measurable category than Dom Caper’s defense. It must really suck for LaFleur that he was forced to keep Pettine and not allowed to bring in his own choice. The rebuild will continue next year with a new D coordinator

  14. Viking fans just can’t get enough of the Packers , as the Vikings beat a team with a Canadian football league QB . This obsession is very scary.

  17. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Just like the Vikings, the Redskins scored during garbage time vs the Packers
    —————-
    Vikings won by 13.
    Packers won by 5 against a 4th string QB.

    Not surprised a packer fan thinks that a 5 point win for the packers is dominate.

  18. 20-15 against the Skins? This Pack team is a joke
    ______________
    Interesting….what does that make the 10 teams that GB has beaten this year?

  19. All the GB haters are just LOSERS… jealous not only of the greatest team not only assembled this season but of all time!!!! Many, many people tell me they will win bigly against any and all remaining opponents on their way to a World Championship. They will then go to the White House for the biggest most beautiful Big Mac buffet ever!!! Anyone who tells you differently is only spreading FAKE NEWS and on a WITCH HUNT against Green Bay’s greatness!! The Chicago clowns will be the next babies to cry mercy as the powerful Packers destroy them.

  21. With a game against their biggest rival next week, I suppose it’s not too surprising that GB coasted after taking a 14 – 0 lead. But they still need to step it up some. I’d like to see them run a two minute drill occasionally. Still. a game closer to where they want to be.

  25. How many viking fans have to post on a packer thread? Sounds like a bunch of 1st graders fighting on the playground.

  29. Might beat Detroit if Stafford doesn’t play…but that’s the only other possible win for GB this year. The Detroit game might be to make the playoffs…

  33. and with the Saints loss, the pack are the 2 seed. Hope the Saints like playing in the snow at Lambeau in the second round. woooooooooooooo

  34. Green Bay ain’t winning any playoff games.
    ——————————-
    Unless they get to play the Viking at Lambeau. That is, if the Vikings make the playoffs.

  35. Packer fans, try and focus. This has nothing to do with the Vikings. Your team did not look good today against a very bad team. Rodgers is looking worse and worse as the season goes on.

  36. Packer fans after a win: “I can’t believe all the Vikings fans are commenting about the Packer game”

    Vikings fans: “Well, at least we are talking about the game”

    Packer fans; “Huh?”

  37. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:33 pm
    Wow.
    Just like Aaron said in week 1.
    That defense is legit. They manhandled a 4th string QB at home.
    ________

    Hes a backup that’s being groomed to start… you know the same one that came in the 2nd half vs. Minn. On Thursday night they did the came thing Vikings donwith Cousins lots of running to protect an inexperienced QB… unlike backups Chase Daniels and Moore who lead their teams to beat the Vikings, or Brandon Allen a 3rd stringer making his second career start pushing the Vikings to the limits.

  39. bantry1234 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:15 pm
    Green Bay ain’t winning any playoff games.

    zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    And neither are the Vikings

  40. shlort
    Dec 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EST
    Packers are the 2 seed right now and the Vikings are the 6 seed.
    ————————————————-
    Exactly…….key words are “right now”.

  41. nfcnorthrivals says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    How many viking fans have to post on a packer thread? Sounds like a bunch of 1st graders fighting on the playground.
    ———–
    You easily say the say the same thing about how many Packer fans post on a Vikings thread. Welcome to PFT comments…

  42. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 7, 2019 at 2:38 pm
    Mike Pettine’s defense now ranks worse in ever measurable category than Dom Caper’s defense. It must really suck for LaFleur that he was forced to keep Pettine and not allowed to bring in his own choice. The rebuild will continue next year with a new D coordinator
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Statistics? Again? I thought statistics were a no-no for you? At least that’s what you preached last year. It was all about wins and losses, scoring and not scoring. This year, the Packer defense is in a virtual tie in red zone scoring with the Vikings. Yes, that defense. The “vaunted” defense. Do you know what else? The Packers are in first place in their division while playing a nearly identical schedule to the Vikings, and the Vikings are scrambling just to make it to the postseason. Do you know what all this is called? It’s called…..

    …….Scoreboard!

Leave a Reply

