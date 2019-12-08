Packers up 14-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Packers offense scored two of the first three times they had the ball before slowing down over the rest of the first half, but the early strikes were enough to send them to halftime with a lead.

Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown and Robert Tonyan caught one as the Packers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Adrian Peterson‘s touchdown run would get Washington on the board in the second quarter, but the score is 14-8 after Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point and a late foray into Green Bay territory ended when Dwayne Haskins was intercepted by Adrian Amos.

Green Bay’s own bid for points before the break ended when Aaron Rodgers lost a fumble while being sacked by Ryan Anderson. Ryan Kerrigan and Daron Payne also have sacks as Washington’s pass rush has been able to keep the Packers from rediscovering that early offensive momentum.

Washington’s offensive momentum picked up a bit in the second quarter and they’ve picked up 90 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Even if Derrius Guice isn’t around to help the cause, keeping the game close enough to rely on the running game is in Washington’s best interests.