Pass interference review helps Jets kick way to 22-21 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
Getty Images

There’s been plenty of grumbling about the way the league has enforced the new rule governing pass interference replay reviews, but NFL officiating head Al Riveron and company have some friends around the Jets right now.

The Jets were facing 4th-and-17 out of field goal range in the final minute after a Sam Darnold pass to Vyncint Smith fell incomplete, but a review for defensive pass interference was initiated from upstairs and a flag was dropped on Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham. A 12-yard pass to Ty Montgomery set up Sam Ficken‘s 44-yard kick and the field goal made the Jets 22-21 winners at home.

It’s fitting that the game ended with a field goal because there were a lot of them. Ficken made all three he tried, although he did miss an extra point in the first quarter. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made seven, but missed one and the Dolphins’ offense’s inability to finish drives cost them a chance to win their fourth game of the year.

It didn’t help that wide receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were both knocked out with head injuries and they were able to get some positive work from running back Patrick Laird, but a Jamal Adams-less Jets defense never broke down over the course of the afternoon.

Darnold and the Jets will have a quick turnaround to face the Ravens on Thursday. One imagines it will be far tougher to limit them to field goals.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Pass interference review helps Jets kick way to 22-21 win

  1. What pass interference? Time and time again this season the NFL looked the other way and ignored obvious pass interference when going to replay. But over the past couple of weeks the NFL sees these in a different way? Talk about making up the rules as you go along. What an embarrassment. Worst season of officiating I can ever remember. Getting to the point that I’m expecting multiple brutal calls per game.

  3. The receiver was turned after he failed to catch the ball and after he gave up on trying to catch it, opting to throw up his hands to sell the “pass interference” instead. A shameful overturn of a non-call.

  5. This was a horrible call that was not made on the field and a half a second before the next play the league office decides to review the play. Now I prefer Miami to lose out but that game was won until that call. That was terrible and the NFL needs to decide what is PI and what isnt. Especially when it goes under review. All season long up until a few weeks back NOTHING was overturned under review and now everything is. Make up your mind NFL.
    It would be nice for the officials to have a press conference after each game considering they are playing just as much a part of the outcome of a game as the players and coaches are.
    Shameful call

  6. Great call. The jets have been hosed all season long and again today with 3 personal fouls that were absolutely rediculous. It’s about dam time we get a call to go our way. Great call

  7. This was a complete DISGRACE! If the same play had happened BEFORE the 2 minute warning and Gase had had a time out and challenged the call…..it would have been UPHELD, in other words, NO pass interference. This is complete garbage. Thank God for the Dolphins that they arent competing for a playoff spot.

    Shenanigans all the way around. That call would no have been overturned in the first 58 minutes of the game.

  8. It was PI, yes. Point is this though: just as egregious PI’s, if not MORE egregious, have remained NON-Pi’s after challenges all season. Why was this one special? Because the NY office decided to call in because it was under 2 minutes to play.

    Basically we have two sets of PI rules: the ones called (or not called) in the first 58 minutes AND the ones called (or not called) in the last 2 minutes.

    Take replay away altogether….football was tons of fun in the 80’s without it.

  10. jets2469 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 5:03 pm
    Great call. The jets have been hosed all season long and again today with 3 personal fouls that were absolutely rediculous. It’s about dam time we get a call to go our way. Great call

    Are you saying that because you are a Jets fan? Or do you really believe in your heart with your own eyes that should of been PI?
    You do realize that changed the outcome of the game right??

  11. I just hope the team in black and white stripes does not effect the best game this afternoon with Pats vs the Chiefs.
    That is 2 great coaches with 2 great QBs that should be a home field factor come playoff time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!