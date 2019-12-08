Patrick Mahomes goes deep to put Chiefs up 10-7

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has taken a licking early in Sunday’s game in New England, but he’s ticking just fine.

Mahomes lofted a deep ball to Mecole Hardman early in the second quarter and the rookie took the ball into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point put the Chiefs up 10-7 after falling behind 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Mahomes threw an interception on the first Kansas City possession and he’s taken hits that have left him shaking his right hand and clutching at his side already. He’s been sacked once and another sack was wiped out by a defensive holding penalty.

The Hardman touchdown came seven plays after the Chiefs blocked a Nick Folk field goal try. That kick came at the end of a 13-play New England drive, which meant they went a long way for no reward.