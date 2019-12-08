Penalties, trickery help Pats grab 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Patriots are up 7-0 on the Chiefs with just over two minutes off the clock in New England.

They got into the end zone with the help of a little trickery. Sony Michel took a handoff from Tom Brady and then flipped the ball back to Brady so he could heave the ball downfield to an open Julian Edelman. Edelman caught the pass and backed into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.

Kansas City helped provide two of the biggest plays on the drive. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward were each flagged for pass interference on third down passes to give the Patriots chances to continue their drive.

That came back to haunt the Chiefs and now it is Patrick Mahomes‘s turn to hit the field.