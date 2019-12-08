Penalties, trickery help Pats grab 7-0 lead

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots are up 7-0 on the Chiefs with just over two minutes off the clock in New England.

They got into the end zone with the help of a little trickery. Sony Michel took a handoff from Tom Brady and then flipped the ball back to Brady so he could heave the ball downfield to an open Julian Edelman. Edelman caught the pass and backed into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.

Kansas City helped provide two of the biggest plays on the drive. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward were each flagged for pass interference on third down passes to give the Patriots chances to continue their drive.

That came back to haunt the Chiefs and now it is Patrick Mahomes‘s turn to hit the field.

11 responses to “Penalties, trickery help Pats grab 7-0 lead

  4. The Patriots are easy to beat. No running game and the passing game is lethargic. That Oline is not going to get fixed this season. The best team will go to the SB. The Patriots is not it, frankly.

  6. Look at the first 3 comments

    Crybabies….

    Both calls were correct
    Even 35 new it was PI on the deep ball. That’s why he didn’t argue
    He just put his head down.

    But keep crying… losers

  7. 4personalitytheories says:

    The patsies have the refs going in their favor already. Its pathetic

    steelersfanfromtheseventies says:

    We can all see how this game is going to be called
    —————————————————————————–

    Right ….. because other teams are allowed to main Patriots receivers. Gothcha 😉

  8. LOL at the whiners on here. As if their teams don’t get calls like that all the tome. Crybabies.

  9. My only complaint is the first PI call never got a replay.
    That call led to a first down and not a punt, so at least let us see the replay.
    The Patriots are aggressive, running no huddle, well coached, and true winners.
    But that first call was the difference between a punt or a first down, and because no replay was shown, it sure looks like the Pats got a marginal call that was really important.

  10. I haven’t looked it up but I expect the Pats have gotten very few PI calls this year compared to other teams.

  11. The pats have taken Gregg Williams playbook here and are trying to hit mahomes on every play. Despite the poor foxborough reffing, the chiefs are the way better team. Nice defence by chump bailey there and harmon

