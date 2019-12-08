Raiders score with 24 seconds left in half to forge 21-21 tie with Titans

Getty Images

The Raiders have done little to slow the Titans.

Tennessee gained 352 yards in the first half, with Ryan Tannehill throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Brown scored on passes of 91 and 16 yards and has four catches for 141 yards.

The Raiders, though, not only have stayed in the game, but they are tied at halftime 21-21.

Tight end Foster Moreau caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 24 seconds left in the first half.

The Titans still should have the lead.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst had a 55-yard interception return of a Tannehill pass with Tennessee in the red zone on its first possession. DeAndre Washington scored three plays later on a 14-yard run.

Then, on the final play of the half, Titans kicker Ryan Succop missed a 42-yard field goal off the upright. Instead of winning in a rout, the Titans are locked in a battle.

Tannehill is 13-of-15 and has run for 17 yards. Derrick Henry has 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Carr has completed 12 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Rico Gafford for a 49-yard score early in the second quarter.