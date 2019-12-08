Rams get out to early lead, Rashaad Penny out

Getty Images

The Seahawks got two doses of bad news in the first quarter.

First, they lost running back Rashaad Penny. Then they watched the Rams walk into the end zone to take the lead.

The Rams went up 7-3 after an impressive drive by an offense that hasn’t been quick-starting this year.

After a 33-yard catch-and-run by Tyler Higbee, the Rams caught the Seahawks defense unprepared and Malcolm Brown rolled in for a quick touchdown on the next snap.

But the Seahawks’ bigger concern than a four-point deficit is the loss of Penny. He went down after a 16-yard gain on a screen pass, immediately clutching his knee. It only took a few moments to declare him out after he walked gingerly to the locker room.