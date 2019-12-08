Rams getting their offense back in gear

Getty Images

It took them three months, but the Rams appear to have figured out how to move the ball again.

They’re up 21-3 at halftime over the Seahawks, looking nothing like the team that has floundered through most of the season.

Jared Goff has thrown for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and Todd Gurley has 52 yards from scrimmage, as they’re moving the ball with relative ease. They’ve scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions.

The Seahawks have had chances, but between losing running back Rashaad Penny to an early knee injury and a bunch of drops, their offense isn’t going much of anywhere.

The fumbled exchange between C.J. Prosise and Russell Wilson was more of a metaphor than a meaningful play, but the Seahawks have just been out of sync.

The Rams have outgained them 240-146 in the first half.