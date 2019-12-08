Ravens clinch playoff berth in 24-17 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2019, 4:26 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills defense kept the Ravens offense from catching fire on Sunday and their offense found its footing with enough time left to give them a chance to tie in the final minutes, but the AFC’s top team held on.

Josh Allen threw three straight incompletions after the Bills moved the ball into the red zone and the Ravens were able to escape Buffalo with a 24-17 win. The victory bumps their record to 11-2 and clinches them a spot in the playoffs. Should the Steelers lose in Arizona on Sunday, it will also give them the AFC North title.

Lamar Jackson‘s numbers weren’t as gaudy as we’ve seen in some previous games, but he was effective when needed. He capped drives into the red zone with short touchdown passes to Nick Boyle and Willie Snead and also hooked up with Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard score early in the third quarter. Boyle and Hurst may become bigger pieces after Mark Andrews left Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Jackson wasn’t able to pass Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, but he did cross the 1,000-yard mark while picking up 40 yards on the ground. The Ravens had 78 other rushing yards and their 118 total yards are the lowest they’ve managed in a game this season.

The same is true of their 257 total yards, which is a testament to how well Buffalo’s defense played on Sunday. The offense was a very different story. Devin Singletary ran well in spurts, but Josh Allen had a miserable day. He was 17-of-39 for 146 yards while only running twice for nine yards and losing a fumble on one of Baltimore’s six sacks.

The loss drops the Bills to 9-4 and they’ll try to rebound against the Steelers in Pittsburgh next Sunday. Other results will determine how crucial that game is to their playoff chances, but they left the door open for others to tighten up the race.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Ravens clinch playoff berth in 24-17 win

  1. Some of the worst officiating I’ve seen this season so far
    They really need to decide what PI is and stick to it.
    Seems like every game the PI calls are more and more and they truly are deciding football games.
    The roughing the passer calls are just as bad. These penalties are game deciding flags. And in some cases causes coaches to lose their jobs. It’s time to start holding the officials responsible for their jobs.

  2. Hard fought battle…

    Yes – the Bills lost. That was not a surprise to many. The Ravens ARE one of the best defenses in the NFL and certainly showed it today.

    Bills offensive line was a bit of a sieve. Josh Allen was hammered often.
    Still kinda impressed that the Bills were in it until the final 30 seconds.

    On to the Steelers.

  3. Even though the officials did everything they could to hand the game to the Bills, the Ravens persevered.

    Josh Allen was brutal, he still hasn’t completed a pass over 30 yards all year, he’s amazingly inaccurate over 5 yards.

    The Bills would have won with Tyrod Taylor at QB instead.

  4. Lamar Jackson‘s numbers weren’t as gaudy as we’ve seen in some previous games,

    ——-

    Which games would those be? He has bewn putting up pedestrian at best passing numbers all season.

  6. God what awful penalties at the end. Gotta clean those up, especially Marlon. Regardless, road win over good team on extended rest. I’ll take that any day.

  7. Even w/ the loss, I enjoyed that game. The Ravens are just a better team.

    No moral victories, but proud of how the Bills competed and came back. Once again, Allen played his best in the 4th. The last play was just a superior defensive play.

    Bills aren’t on the Ravens level yet, but the progress they’ve made this season is outstanding. Hopefully we get a rematch in the playoffs.

  9. venomraider said:

    Lamar Jackson‘s numbers weren’t as gaudy as we’ve seen in some previous games,

    ——-

    Which games would those be? He has bewn putting up pedestrian at best passing numbers all season.
    ——————–

    Then why is he the front runner for MVP if he’s only a “pedestrian” QB?

  10. And the officiating was bad, but it evened out. Lopsided in the Ravens favor for 3 quarters – but in the Bills favor on that last drive.

  12. joetoronto says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Even though the officials did everything they could to hand the game to the Bills, the Ravens persevered.
    Josh Allen was brutal, he still hasn’t completed a pass over 30 yards all year, he’s amazingly inaccurate over 5 yards.
    The Bills would have won with Tyrod Taylor at QB instead.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________
    Cross the border pal. Cross the border. Bring the passport and the 75 usernames you have. Allen is way better than Bust Carr.

  14. The Ravens defense are a tough out as teams are finding out. But based on common opponents so far, Josh Allen > Sam Darnold.

  16. The Bills are the only team this year that kept Jackson from running Baltimore has a very nice defense. Bills are till a really nice team and Joe from Toronto can GFY. After all he loves the Raiders and Carr, who stinks, they will get blown out today, bank on it.

  17. Bills D gave everything the Ravens could handled outside the broken coverage on the TE TD. O line is just not good enough against a caliber D. Josh took a beating behind that sieve.

  20. Allen to Brown, 40 yds 3 weeks ago
    Hard to throw on your back. Really bad blocking. Held Ravens to season lows on offense. Obvious PI against Foster long downfield. No flag.
    One guy doesn’t know football

  21. joetoronto…I know u live in Buffalo ..South Buffalo to be more exact… anyways Buffalo is a couple of players away from being a consistent contender…But their on their way..Go Bills !!!

  23. joetoronto says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Even though the officials did everything they could to hand the game to the Bills, the Ravens persevered.
    Josh Allen was brutal, he still hasn’t completed a pass over 30 yards all year, he’s amazingly inaccurate over 5 yards.
    The Bills would have won with Tyrod Taylor at QB instead.

    —————

    Wow! 3 minutes to post this lame comment after the story was first posted.

    Your last comment, “The Bills would have won with Tyrod Taylor at QB instead” again shows how little you actually know about football. In Tyrod Taylor’s last game with Buffalo, the offense scored a total of three points, with a better supporting cast. Yes, three whole points.

    I have said this before, it’s time for you to get over your Buffalo envy and your Josh Allen man crush. Let’s face it, you will never have it so good. I would suggest that you get help, but based on the quantity and quality of your posts, it’s probably too late already.

    Or stick to something you may actually know something about, like soccer or badminton.

  24. Great road win today. I hope Andrews is okay. Bills defense is legit. Ravens need to clean up the penalties.

  28. It takes a perfect game to beat the Ravens this season.
    The bills Offensive line couldn’t keep Allen upright. That was the difference. I felt there were bad calls against both teams equally.

  30. It’s funny how so many have in their mind that the only way to be a good QB in this league is to throw 30+ times a game for 250+ yards. Because Lamar is only throwing for 150 or so over the last few games against 2 top 3 defenses he must suck. He was 15/20 w/ 5TDs in the Rams game. Good enough? Nope. He only threw for 169 yards smh. He threw for 3TDs today w/ a 64 Comp% against the #3 Pass D in the NFL without his #1 pass catcher and redzone threat. Won’t hear about that. All you’re going to hear about from the Lamar trolls on here is the 145Yds passing, because you know, efficiency doesn’t matter. Nope, just throw a lot and far. Get a clue.

    To the Bills fans, hell of a game. Your team is legit and won’t be an easy out in the playoffs for any team. You all have given the 2 best teams in the AFC (Patriots and Ravens) hell. I’m actually rooting for you in the next two games against the Steelers and Ravens. Good luck the rest of the way!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!