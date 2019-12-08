Ravens don’t think Mark Andrews injury is serious

Getty Images

The Ravens got a pair of touchdowns from their tight ends on Sunday, but neither came on a throw to Mark Andrews.

Andrews has a team-high seven touchdown catches this year, but he was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a leg injury in the first half. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at his postgame press conference that Andrews suffered a bruise and that Andrews believes he can play in Week 15.

That would take a quick recovery as the Ravens are set to play the Jets on Thursday night.

Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst were the tight ends that scored on Sunday. If Andrews doesn’t progress as hoped, they’ll be in big roles again on Thursday.