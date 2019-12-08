Ravens “fighting for bigger goals” after clinching playoff berth

Getty Images

The Ravens know they are going to the playoffs after beating the Bills 24-17 on Sunday, but they also know that isn’t the goal they’ve set for themselves this season.

Cornerback Marcus Peters said the team is “fighting for bigger goals” and head coach John Harbaugh said the team “expected that” much this season. Linebacker Matthew Judon cited last year’s loss to the Chargers in the Wild Card round as the reason why the team can’t celebrate this accomplishment too much.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” Judon said, via ESPN.com. “Just to get in, it isn’t enough. We got in last year and it wasn’t enough. This game always leaves you wanting more. You got to make it to the next stage. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Steelers won in Arizona, so the AFC North has not been wrapped up yet. A win on Thursday night against the Jets will check that off the list and push the Ravens closer to sewing up the top seed in the conference as well.