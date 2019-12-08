Ravens stretch lead to 24-9 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Bills offense hasn’t found the end zone at all on Sunday and they’ll need to get there twice to pull off a comeback win against the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson found Willie Snead for his third touchdown pass of the afternoon and the Ravens now lead 24-9 with just under 10 minutes left to play.

Snead’s touchdown came at the end of a 51-yard drive that was set up when the Ravens defense forced the seventh punt of Corey Bojorquez‘s day. It only went 29 yards, which doubled the damage done by the Bills’ offense failing to get a first down for the third straight possession.

Given all of that, it is hard to imagine Buffalo staging the kind of effort that a comeback would require.