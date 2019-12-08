Report: No extension talks for Titans, Derrick Henry

Getty Images

With five wins in their last six games, the Titans are making a push to make the playoffs and running back Derrick Henry has been a big part of that effort.

He’s scored eight touchdowns in those contests and has posted at least 149 rushing yards in each game of their current three-game winning streak. He’s third in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, but it seems none of that has spurred talks about a contract extension.

Henry’s contract is up at the end of the year and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there have been no talks about a new deal at this point. A team policy not to engage in such discussions during the season is cited as the reason.

We’ve seen several contentious contract situations for running backs around the league in recent years and teams haven’t seen big returns on big investments at the position, so it will be interesting to see what path things take with Henry in Tennessee come the offseason.

The Titans also have to sort out their plans at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota hitting free agency, which means it won’t be the only interesting storyline to watch whenever the Titans are done playing this season.