Report: Odell Beckham to have sports hernia surgery after the season

It’s been a painful season for wide receiver Odell Beckham and the Browns in a variety of ways and one of those ways will reportedly lead Beckham to an operating room once the season is over.

Beckham has been on the injury report since Week Eight with a groin injury, which is often a listing used when a player is dealing with a sports hernia injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that’s the case for Beckham and adds that he is set to have surgery to repair the injury come the offseason.

Beckham said this week that he’s “been banged up all year” and plans to continue playing through the end of the year.

Other comments he made this week have raised interest on what might happen with Beckham once 2020 does arrive, but it seems that a medical procedure will come before anything else.