Report: Odell tells players, coaches on other teams he wants out of Cleveland

Getty Images

As talk mounts that Odell Beckham wants out of Cleveland, a new report says some of that talk is coming from Beckham himself.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Beckham has approached opposing players and coaches before and even during games this season and told them, “come get me.”

Glazer, who said Beckham would be traded at a time when the Giants were claiming they wouldn’t trade him, noted that Cleveland wasn’t Beckham’s choice of destinations.

Beckham has not had a particularly good year this year, and the Browns’ offense failed to take off as many predicted it would. Browns General Manager John Dorsey probably isn’t eager to dump Beckham less than a year after giving up Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick and a third-round pick for him, but it might be best for all involved if Beckham got a fresh start.