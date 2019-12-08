Ryan Griffin in at quarterback for Bucs

Getty Images

Jameis Winston had a pretty remarkable first half, but wasn’t able to start the second.

The Bucs opened the second half with Ryan Griffin at quarterback, while Winston was in the locker room.

Moments later, Winston emerged and was throwing passes on the sidelines with team staffers. He was announced as questionable to return with a right hand injury.

It was Griffin’s first NFL appearance.

Winston was 20-of-28 for 277 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half.

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. ET: Winston returned to the game later in the third quarter.