Saints lead 49ers 20-14 in back-and-forth battle

Getty Images

Whatever the over-under was, it appears the over will rule in New Orleans.

The Saints scored, then the 49ers scored, then the Saints scored twice and then the 49ers scored. It’s 20-14 Saints only 17 seconds into the second quarter.

The 49ers punted on one possession, and the Saints failed on a two-point conversion. Otherwise, the defenses have done little.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 6-of-7 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Emmanuel Sanders has three catches for 125 yards, including a 75-yard score.

Drew Brees is 10-of-13 for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Jared Cook has two catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns.