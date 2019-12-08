Saints score quickly on Jared Cook touchdown to take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The fans in Louisiana were having a good day already. They are having an even better day now.

The Saints marched right down the field on their first possession, scoring on a 38-yard pass from Drew Brees to Jared Cook with 11:34 remaining in the first quarter.

The Saints used nine plays to go 73 yards and take a 7-0 lead on the 49ers.

Brees was 4-for-7 for 64 yards on the opening drive.

Cook’s touchdown came on third-and-10. The Saints also picked up a third-and-two, with Brees finding Michael Thomas for 5 yards.