Some Chiefs gear ended up in New Jersey

It’s a good thing the Chiefs-Patriots game didn’t start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, an equipment container with some of Kansas City’s shoulder pads, helmets, and footballs ended up in Newark, New Jersey after not being unloaded from the team’s plane in Boston.

Roughly 35 player bags were not removed from the plane, per Schefter.

A Chiefs spokesperson tells PFT the gear will arrive in Foxboro “shortly,” and that the situation arose from an “honest mistake.”

While that won’t stop some from suggesting that Bill Belichick’s influence now extends much farther than anyone would have suspected, there was no foul play.