The cheap seats are the cheapest they’ve been all year in Cleveland

Getty Images

At 5-7, the Browns aren’t mathematically eliminated but, as a practical matter, it’s over. Demand for tickets to Sunday’s home game against the Bengals reflects that.

As of Friday, Cleveland19.com spotted tickets on VividSeats.com for as little as $9. As of Sunday morning, they’re a little more expensive — but not much.

Via VividSeats.com, the lowest price for a pair of seats together is $25 each. At StubHub.com, the lowest price is $19.06. And at TicketMaster.com, the team’s official online reseller, the low price for tickets currently is $14.

Of course, most of the tickets already have been purchased at face value from the Browns, so the team isn’t losing money, at least not directly. But if the tickets can’t be sold even at bargain-basement prices, fans won’t be in the stadium to buy beer, soda, hot dogs, and other stuff. And that will definitely impact the bottom line for the Browns.