Titans win fourth in a row to pull even with Texans atop division

Getty Images

With the way they’re playing, the Titans should rank as the favorite to win the AFC South.

The Titans pulled into a first-place tie with the Texans on Sunday, beating the Raiders 42-21 to move to 8-5. The Texans were upset at home by the Broncos, losing 38-24.

Tennessee has scored 30 points or more in four consecutive games, all wins, and play the Texans in two of the last three games.

The Titans have scored more points and allowed fewer points than the Texans this season.

The Raiders lost their third in a row to fall to 6-7, getting outscored 116-33 in the losing streak. It marks only the second time in franchise history they have lost three consecutive games by at least 21 points, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. In 2012, the Raiders lost to Baltimore, New Orleans and Cincinnati by 21-plus points in each game.

Oakland was tied with Tennessee 21-21 at halftime, but the Titans scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. Derrick Henry‘s second touchdown of the day gave the Titans a 28-21 lead with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Ryan Tannehill then threw his third touchdown of the day on a 17-yard pass to tight end Jonnu Smith, and Jayon Brown capped the scoring with a 46-yard return of a Darren Waller fumble.

Tannehill is 6-1 as the Titans’ starter this season. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 391 yards, just missing his second ever 400-yard day, and he threw three touchdowns and an interception.

Henry, who played through a hamstring injury, had 103 yards and two scores on 18 carries. He has four consecutive 100-yard games, running for 599 yards and seven touchdowns in those four games.

A.J. Brown caught five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans gained 552 yards.

Derek Carr completed 25 of 34 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.