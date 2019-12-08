Tom Brady downplays wrapped elbow

Tom Curran/NBC Sports Boston

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has had an elbow injury for the past couple of weeks. After Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, a reporter noticed that it was wrapped.

“I just got hit right on my elbow,” Brady said. “It’s fine. It’ll probably be on the injury report, but I’ll be there next Sunday.”

Brady had both elbow and toe injuries entering Sunday’s game. He has been limited in practice, which makes it hard to be as prepared as possible to play.

Brady took 12 hits last Sunday night against the Texans, and six more on Sunday against the Chiefs. The more he gets hit, the more likely he gets hurt. And while he keeps finding a way to fight through injuries, at some point it could become too much for Brady, at age 42, to continue.