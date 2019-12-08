Tom Brady: “You hear cheers, you hear boos, that’s part of being in sports”

Getty Images

The fans in New England loudly booed as the Patriots went into the locker room at halftime in today’s loss to the Chiefs. Tom Brady heard it, but he shrugged it off.

Asked after the game whether he heard the boos and what he thought of it, Brady confirmed he heard it but didn’t seem particularly bothered.

“You hear cheers, you hear boos, that’s part of being in sports,” Brady said.

Asked what he wanted to do after hearing the boos, Brady answered, “Try to go in and play better.”

Brady hasn’t heard boos often in his 20 seasons in New England, but he hasn’t struggled as much as he is now, either. The Patriots are still 10-3 and have a good shot at getting back to the Super Bowl, but Brady is averaging just 6.6 yards per pass, the second-worst mark of his career. The Patriots need him to play better.