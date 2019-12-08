Vikings dominate hapless Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 8, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
Getty Images

In his debut on Thanksgiving, Lions undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough looked decent. Today in Minnesota, not so much.

The Lions couldn’t do anything offensively, needing a garbage-time touchdown to avoid a shutout in a 20-7 loss to the Vikings.

Blough wasn’t very good but he also didn’t get much help from his teammates, while Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was calmly efficient, completing 24 of 30 passes for 242 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The win improves the Vikings to 9-4, and although they haven’t clinched anything yet, they’re in great shape to make the postseason, either as NFC North champions or as a wild card team.

The Lions fell to 3-9-1, and they have clinched something: Last place in the NFC North.

29 responses to “Vikings dominate hapless Lions

  1. Vikes dominate the Lions, GB needs mega help to beat them. Vikes dominate Washington, GB needs favoritism to tweak a win against them. Plain and simple, GB is the charity case, poster child of the NFL, while the Vikes have gotten robbed horribly over the years. GB would be 3rd best in the division year in and year out if it weren’t for the corrupted NFL making sure they stay relevant. The lions have more heart than GB could ever dream of.

    Go ahead cheese fans, start the down votes on this post, it’s the only counter you have.

  6. I have as many wins on MNF as Cousin’s does.

    In fact he doesn’t have more than ANY fan in ANY stadium in the league today…

    Quit whining Vike fans.

  10. Vikings can’t clinch the NFC North because it would require the Packers to lose out. Last three opponents:

    Bears
    Vikings
    Lions

    They’ll definitely get 2 wins out of those.

  11. On a day that the Purple needed a solid sound performance from their D, they got one ! Still shaking my head on some of Zim’s decisions, but, will take the score, and the rest for DALVIN !

    SKOL !!!

  17. The Almighty Cabbage says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:41 pm
    Oh look, the very first comment is about… the Packers and Packer fans. The obsession is strong in this one.
    ——-
    and the 3rd comment in the packer story is from a packer fan about the vikings. What’s your point often wrong?

  18. shlort says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:28 pm
    Lions would have won if not for the refs.
    *********
    Shame on anyone who “thumbs down” this. I’m a die-hard Vikings fan, but you must respect a funny comment when you see one.

  19. Another Bill Belichick disciple that cannot coach when Bill is not holding his hand. Whatever happened to Charlie Weis and his tactical advantage?

  20. Efficient. Nothing exciting or strange or questionable. Just keep Vikings simply beating down the Lions, like they were supposed to.

    Now, did a Packer fan say the Packers have to lose out in order for the Vikings to win the division? Let’s see; Packers with 1 game lead and 3 games to go…

    ——————————–
    All fans have won more Super Bowls than the Queens. But, in their defense, they’ve only had 4 chances.

  24. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:14 pm
    Vikes dominate the Lions, GB needs mega help to beat them. Vikes dominate Washington.
    _____________

    Dominate washington?!?!? Keenum marched that offense up and down the field thenfirst half til he went out at half time. Haskins was clearly nervous and rattled by what can be an intimidating defense especially to someone getting one of his first couple tastes of NFL play.

  26. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:55 pm
    The Almighty Cabbage says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:41 pm
    Oh look, the very first comment is about… the Packers and Packer fans. The obsession is strong in this one.
    ——-
    and the 3rd comment in the packer story is from a packer fan about the vikings. What’s your point often wrong?

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    My point is that the first comment in this thread is by an obsessed purple. Even after his (your) team won, his (your) thoughts remained solidly on the Packers and Packer fans. It’s the textbook definition of obsession.

    In other news, in our discussion last week, I told you you absolutely cannot exist without interacting with me. You are utterly, absolutely, hopelessly obsessed with me. And you’ll never make me love you.

    Of course in both cases it would be easy to prove me wrong… IF you weren’t as completely obsessed as I know you to be. But we both know how deep your obsession runs. You can’t quit.

  27. Meanwhile in Detroit, we have nothing to watch, nothing to root for and with Quinntricia at the helm, no hope that meaningful football is anywhere in sight.

  28. I had a dog in the game but the officials were horrible for the whole game 🤔Diggs bobbled ball going out of bounds and some terrible obvious holding calls on both sides. Go Purple

