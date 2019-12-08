Von Miller says he’s playing against Texans

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of last Sunday’s game against the Chargers after a pregame workout showed his knee wasn’t up to the task.

Miller said this week that a decision about his status for this week’s game against the Texans would be made after a similar workout. That workout is in the books and Miller has spilled the beans about his status.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports Miller told him that he’ll be back in the lineup after missing a game for the first time since 2013.

Inactives will be officially announced at 11:30 a.m. ET. Linebacker Malik Reed and right tackle Ja'Wuan James are the other Broncos who were listed as questionable on Friday.