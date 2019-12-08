Washington never considered pulling Dwayne Haskins with ankle injury

Getty Images

Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins hurt his ankle near the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Packers and Case Keenum was spotted warming up before the second half, but Haskins never left the game.

His mobility appeared to be compromised at points, but he did lead Washington on a couple of scoring drives in the 20-15 road loss to the Packers. After the game, Haskins said “there was no way” he was going to come out of the game.

That’s what you’d expect to hear from a player, but the organization might have other thoughts about a first-round pick playing through an injury for a 3-9 team. Head coach Bill Callahan said at his press conference that pulling Haskins from the game was never under consideration, however, and that he was impressed with how Haskins battled during the loss.

Haskins was 16-of-27 for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception.