Will Fuller not expected to play Sunday

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller re-injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots and that led to a questionable listing on Friday’s injury report.

It is also expected to lead to him landing on the inactive list for this Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fuller will not play this week.

Assuming that’s the case, it will be the fourth game that Fuller has missed this season.

The Texans also listed cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring, toe) and Gareon Conley (hip) as questionable. Conley did not play last week, but James Palmer of NFL Media reports that both of the corners will be in the lineup this weekend.