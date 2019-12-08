Ziggy Ansah inactive for the Seahawks, Clowney active

Getty Images

The Seahawks will have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the field tonight, but they aren’t fully staffed up front.

Clowney is active, after he was ruled questionable for this week with a core muscle injury.

The Seahawks will be without defensive end Ziggy Ansah and linebacker Mychael Kendricks, for tonight’s game against the Rams, as they were among the seven inactives.

Also down for the Seahawks are cornerback Neiko Thorpe, wide receiver John Ursua, tight end Luke Willson, guard Phil Haynes, and fullback Nick Bellore.

For the Rams, the inactives are cornerback Dont’e Deayon, cornerback David Long, safety Jake Gervase, linebacker Natrez Patrick, guard Jamil Demby, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and tight end Gerald Everett.