49ers lose Weston Richburg for year, Richard Sherman for weeks

The 49ers got a win in New Orleans on Sunday, but the 48-46 shootout took a toll on them physically.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided updates on players who were injured in the game and the good news was that a couple of them are out for a matter of weeks rather than the rest of the year.

Shanahan announced that center Weston Richburg tore his patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the season. Ben Garland will step into the center spot for this week and beyond.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is set to miss a couple of weeks after going for an MRI of his injured hamstring. Defensive end Dee Ford also re-injured his hamstring and Shanahan said he’ll also miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury.

That will leave the 49ers with some shuffling to do on defense for Sunday’s visit from the Falcons.