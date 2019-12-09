Adam Vinatieri having knee surgery, out for season

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri‘s worst NFL season is ending on an operating table.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts kicker will undergo surgery to repair his knee injury, and will be placed on injured reserve.

Vinatieri struggled to career-worst accuracy numbers this year, hitting just 17-of-25 field goals (68.0 percent) and 22-of-28 extra points (78.6 percent).

He missed yesterday’s game because of the knee injury, yielding to Chase McLaughlin. But before the game, the Colts said they weren’t prepared to discuss putting him on IR.

The 46-year-old has had an amazing career, leading the league’s all-time scoring list. He was also named to the league’s all-time top 100 team.